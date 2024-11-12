Fire Country season 3: Jared Padalecki on Max Thieriot team-up

Friday night’s Fire Country season 3 episode is poised to be big one, and there is one major reason why: Jared Padalecki. The former Supernatural and Walker star is going to be appearing in a stretch of episodes as Camden, a guy who may eventually lead his own show.

What do we know about him for now? Well, he is from Southern California, he’s seemingly great at his job, and he’s also going to work to enable some of Bode’s instincts rather than try to stifle them. Some of his methods are going to be in contrast to what other characters are interested or eager to do.

So what excited Jared to jump on board this show in the first place? Well, it turns out that he and star / franchise co-creator Max Thieriot are friends — something that absolutely does help when coming on board a new series. (This feels similar in a way to Jensen Ackles playing a part over on Tracker alongside longtime pal Justin Hartley.)

In a new video over at TVLine, Padalecki did his best in order to spell out what it was like to watch Thieriot do some of this action-hero stuff on set:

“Having the opportunity to be on-set, in his world, seeing him in his element professionally, has been pretty rad.”

We’ll have to wait and see just what CBS and/or Paramount decides when it comes to this spin-off, largely due to the fact that they may not even be sure themselves how they want to handle everything yet. They’ll want to see how viewers respond to Camden, and then also assess their own schedule beyond that. So, there is still a lot of work to be done here when figuring out exactly what the future is going to be, but let’s just say that we’re hopeful — at least for the time being.

