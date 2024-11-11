The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Why no Penguin reveal?

Last night alongside the finale for The Penguin, HBO and Max released a new sizzle reel — and of course, The Last of Us was included. However, here’s the surprising thing that wasn’t: A premiere date.

For months now, there has been speculation that the video-game adaptation could be coming either at the start of the new year or in March, following the release of The White Lotus. Given that The Penguin may be HBO’s biggest show the rest of the year, there was an easy case to be made that you throw some news out there alongside it to create some buzz.

So why didn’t that happen? Well, the only reason we can imagine here is that the network has some other plan regarding the future. They don’t necessarily need to have a premiere date released alongside another big show to get people to watch. It feels almost assured that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are going to give HBO their biggest show of 2025 when it comes back, though we recognize fully that it is going to be heartbreaking and challenging for a lot of the characters on-screen. This is based on the second game in the series, but a lot of early insight at present is that you are going to be seeing the source material split into a couple of different seasons.

There is no hurry for anyone to announce a season 3 renewal as of yet — instead, just take things a season at a time, and enjoy what else is directly in front of us.

You can watch the aforementioned sizzle reel featuring The Last of Us and some other shows now over here.

