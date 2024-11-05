The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: November 2024 update

With us now into November 2024, is there a chance that a premiere date for The Last of Us season 2 is right around the corner?

Well, the biggest piece of evidence to suggest this is the case is rather simple: HBO previously sharing footage from the new season, and also confirming that the drama is going to be out there in time to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys. We are either going to see the show back in either January or March/April, depending mostly on what they are planning with another big hit in The White Lotus. In a way, it is actually shocking that we have yet to hear much about either of these shows as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

One way or another, we are pretty confident that we are going to get some clarity before the month is over. Either we will get a premiere date for season 2 of the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey show, or we are going to find out when The White Lotus arrives. These two are probably not going to be on at the same time, so it will be rather useful for us to be able to start mapping things out a little bit more here.

Now as for what the entirety of The Last of Us season 2 will look like, there is going to be a sizable time jump, and at least an attempt for Joel and Ellie to settle more into some sort of normal life. As for whether or not that’s going to happen for them … well, you can probably make a guess or two on that already. If you played the video game that the show is based on, then you are probably aware that some of the most emotional stuff imaginable is around the bend.

Related – See some more coverage now on The Last of Us, including what else you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 when it arrives, no matter when that is?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







