Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: How did John Dutton die?

We knew entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 that there was a pretty high possibility that John Dutton was going to die. With that, the major question boiled down to something a little bit separate: How it happened, and who is responsible.

Is there a part of us that is a little bit surprised that Paramount Network and Taylor Sheridan did not try to make this into a little more of a mystery? Sure, but at the same time, this is not really a whodunnit. Instead, the series is more about laying the cards out in front of you and from there, seeing how a handful of the characters ultimately react.

Here is what we can say: Sarah Atwood paid a visit in episode 9 to “Grant,” or a guy whose name she did not even really know. This was a high-level assassin group who decided it best to frame his departure as a suicide. They knew that it would be odd that the character would do it, but it was also so much easier than trying to blame it on some other causes or that someone killed him. His pistol was there, and it happened at a time when there was a temporary blackout.

For the likes of Beth (who clearly believes Jamie killed him), the big mystery here is just how someone was able to pull this off — and that’s what we really foresee a lot of the remainder of the season to be about. She is about as resourceful as they come and because of that, the character will probably use that, plus help from some others, to try and get to the bottom of this.

Still, we know that it will not prove to be easy — very few things within this world are.

