Bad Sisters season 2: Fiona Shaw introduces Angelica

Does Fiona Shaw have the potential to lift Bad Sisters season 2 to new heights? It is easy to argue that for many reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that she’s so good in everything!

Also, we know on this show she’s going to be playing a particularly nosy person who could be a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the Garvey family. How that plays out, of course, remains to be seen.

Speaking about the part at least a little bit further to Screen Rant, here is what Shaw herself had to say about this part:

Angelica is a slightly religious, very odd bod, who is living with her brother and some rabbits, and who doesn’t have the biggest life. She certainly doesn’t have the glamorous life of those sisters, and she doesn’t have the company of the sisters, and she doesn’t have the outlook of those sisters, so she’s completely at odds with them. I think she’s delusional to think that she can be friends with them, but she thinks she can.

We meet her at the races, when already Grace is trying to back off of the friendship, and, I think, already, poor, poor Angelica is hurt that Grace doesn’t seem to be as nice as she was, but that’s how we set up. So we set up on the wrong foot, and that’s very good fun to play.

So with all of this in mind, it is pretty easy to pose the following question: If Angelica already thinks that the sisters do not like her, why does she have to play nice? Will she even pretend to? At the moment, the odds of all of this happening appear to be pretty darn low, and we tend to think that she could end up becoming someone who digs around into their past and causes problems.

