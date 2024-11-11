9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 spoilers: More info on ‘Hotshots’

For those who are not currently aware at present, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 is coming to ABC this coming Thursday. With that, what more can we say?

Well, for starters, it feels like this is one of those stories that will bring parts of the season so far full-circle, especially when it comes to Bobby and a certain side job that he had working on the production of “Hot Shots.” We do think that the producers had a great time working on this show-within-a-show and by virtue of that, why not bring the 118 back there? Of course, that doesn’t mean that the visit is coming for the best reason ever.

For a few more details, go ahead and take a look at the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

When Athena is assigned a rookie to mentor, she begins to question her own abilities. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 return to the set of “HOT SHOTS” following a 911 call.

The Athena storyline feels like it is certainly going to be fun, and of course we know that there are a lot of obvious comparisons to The Rookie that you can end up making here from the get-go. Of course, this is probably just a one-episode story, but it is interesting that it would cause Athena to start to raise some big questions about her own future.

One more thing to keep in the back of your mind here? Well, we are unfortunately a lot closer to the end of the run this fall than the beginning — all signs suggest that episode 8 is going to be the last one for the calendar year and after that, we will be waiting until most likely either late winter or the start of the spring to see it back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

