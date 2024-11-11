Lioness season 2 ratings: Are they setting up season 3 already?

Even though we’re only at the halfway point right now of Lioness season 2, go ahead and know this: 100% there is a good chance at a season 3!

Now, we recognize that Yellowstone will likely always be the crown jewel within the Taylor Sheridan – Paramount empire, and it really is hard to argue against that when you look at all the numbers. After all, the Western has become arguably the biggest show on all TV, and that is pretty incredible given that it airs on a cable network not really known for a lot of other scripted his.

With all of that being said, here is a little more evidence that you cannot sleep on the Zoe Saldana – Nicole Kidman show at all to be some sort of long-term success story. According to a report coming in right now from The Wrap, the first seven days of season 2 actually reached more households than season 1, and that is not accounting for a lot of viewership since. We do think that the series is going to be boosted more thanks to it being boosted by Yellowstone over the weekend, and the majority of the reception to the show right now has been pretty incredible all across the board.

So what are we waiting for right now when it comes to a renewal? Paramount probably wants more episodes to air first, and they may not be in some sort of huge hurry when you think about a lot of the other shows that exist all over the map for them. They may want to figure out a few others first — take Mayor of Kingstown, which is probably coming back but at the same time, has not been 100% confirmed as of this writing.

To date, season 2 has been nothing short of fantastic — with that, we highly recommend you tell everyone you know to check it out!

