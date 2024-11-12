Accused season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Debra Winger to guest star

If you needed a reason to be excited to see Accused season 2 episode 4, let’s just say that you’re getting a legend front and center!

In the decades that followed her breakout roles in movies like An Officer and a Gentleman, Debra Winger has been fairly careful with some of the roles she’s wanted to take. The idea that she is coming on board this particular episode likely says something about the material here. Also, she is not the only accomplished performer who will be turning up here. Mercedes Ruehl and Christine Ebersole will also be appearing. If you watch this show with any regularity, then you know already that each episode is going to be largely its own story. That just means that over the course of this hour, there is a LOT of material that will need to be tossed in to a fairly short amount of time.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Accused season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

A widow (Winger) taking dance lessons with her two best friends (Ruehl and Ebersole) gets mixed up in the instructor’s shady dealings in the all-new “Margot’s Story” episode of Accused airing Tuesday, Nov 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ACU-204) (TV-14 D,L,V)

What does the remainder of the season look like?

Well, here is your reminder that this is not a super-long season, and there are really only a few weeks left until the series is done and we’re left to wonder if the series is coming back at all. The plan for now is for there to be new installments every week leading into a two-hour finale event on December 3. This does allow the show to hopefully deliver something epic before the holiday season, and then Fox has until May to figure out if they want to have the show back for more.

