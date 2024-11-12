Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/12?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What else can we say about the spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

Well, the first thing that we want to go ahead and remind you of is that all three of these shows were off the air last week and really, this is why we’d understand if anyone was feeling a little bit confused about what we were going to get or not get this time around. Luckily, this is where we are thrilled to come out and proclaim that this hiatus is a brief one. You are going to be seeing all three shows back in just a handful of hours!

Now that we’ve made all of that clear, let’s just get into the nest key subject: What the future will actually hold. Below, you can see synopses for all three of these shows below…

FBI season 7 episode 4, “Doubted” – When the sister of FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) profiler Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) is the victim of an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault, Sydney seeks help from Isobel and the team in tracking down a meticulous serial offender who leaves no evidence behind, on FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 4,“The Unwinnable War” – The deputy inspector general calls on Tate, who is fluent in Spanish, to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 4, “Pig Butchering” – As Barnes adjusts to living without with her children full time, she and Remy butt heads when she disregards his direct orders and investigates a scam call center from where she received a distressing call from a young girl, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The big news within these episodes is the arrival of Olivera on the flagship show, especially since she was meant to be a series regular. However, it was recently announced that she will be departing.

Related – What cast member from the franchise is going to be departing soon?

What are you most eager to see across all three FBI shows when they come on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







