Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: Meet Athena!

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is coming to Disney+ and moving forward, the world is certainly going to be expanded.

With that in mind, why not share more of the latest casting news? While at D23 over the weekend, it was revealed that Andra Day is being brought on board to play the part of Athena a.k.a. Annabeth’s mom on the series. This is an opportunity to obviously learn more about not just this legendary character, but also Annabeth’s history at the same exact time.

Now, we do anticipate at least somewhat of a wait here to get into the second season, as there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to perfecting a lot of these episodes. Still, the hope here is that we are going to be seeing the second season of the Disney+ hit over the course of 2025. It is based on the next book in the Rick Riordan series, and we imagine that it will stay at least reasonably faithful to the source material.

While it can be hard to say exactly what the tone of the entire season will be, our sentiment right now is that we are going to be getting something that is pretty action-packed and full of imagination and life. This show does a great job in general of entertaining mass audiences but beyond just that, also introducing a lot of people to mythology who may not know about it otherwise. We do tend to think that there is a good bit of value to that, no?

Now, Disney has been pretty strategic when it comes to where they make big announcements on this show, but there’s also a clear reason for that in general — they want to spotlight it at some of their own events rather than just random releases here and there.

Related – See some more discussion right now about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

What are you most eager to see entering Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 at Disney+?

Share in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







