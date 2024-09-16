Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premiere: September update

Are we going to get an official Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premiere date at some point down the road this month?

Before we go too deep into this topic, let’s at least deliver some other good news: The show is currently in production on its latest batch of episodes! This started up earlier this summer, and the hope is that you will be able to travel into the Rick Riordan adaptation again at some point next year.

By virtue of what we just said in the paragraph above, one thing feels pretty clear: We are probably not going to get official news on a premiere date anytime soon, no matter how badly we want it. This is a show that most likely will return next year, but to be specific, the latter part of it. Even once the cameras stop rolling here there is a lot of work to be done with post-production. This is one of the more ambitious shows that Disney+ has for a reason, and they are not going to start skimping on certain aspects of the quality now. What would the point be of that?

Of course, it would be at least nice to get some more casting news over the next few months, and we will have to take more of a wait-and-see approach in regards to some of that. The biggest thing that we can say with some measure of certainty is that the stakes are going to be higher in season 2 for a certain demigod, and it is fair to say that there are a number of new characters who are turning up at the same exact time.

