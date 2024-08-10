Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premiere date: A tease

This weekend Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of many shows that was able to make its presence felt at the D23 Expo — so what did we learn along the way?

Well, first and foremost, that the series is already deep into work on its latest chapter. Disney+ aired the first footage on the upcoming season (watch here) and while there may not be any one thing that is deeply spelled out, this is a reminder that chariot races are coming! The young demigod at the center of the show is of course going to face a ton of new challenges and beyond just that, see some brand-new threats at the same time. In general, we tend to think that the goal here is to elevate things to get another level after what we saw the first go-around. The streaming adaptation has been better received than any other one to date, so the bar has been set pretty high.

So did the Expo this weekend present an exact premiere date for the upcoming batch of episodes? Not exactly, but we know that it is slated to come out at some point in 2025. For us personally, we tend to think that it’s going to be later on in the year than early on, mostly due to the fact that there would be even more promotion out there if the season was January or February bound.

Make no mistake that Disney+ is going to do whatever they can to ensure that they can get these episodes out there in the relatively near future. However, at the same time doing that is rather hard when you consider all of the special effects that are required to make the magic happen here. They’re very-much cognizant that they have a young cast and by virtue of that, they will want to get a lot done before all of them start to age out to any particular extent.

