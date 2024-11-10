Lioness season 2 episode 4: How did Cruz return?

We knew entering Lioness season 2 episode 4 that there was a good chance we would see Cruz Manuelos back in some way. Did the ultimate reveal actual live up to some of the expectations that we had?

Well, in a word, yes. Cruz is every bit as awesome as we remember her being but beyond just that, we also had a chance in here to see a pretty awesome confrontation between her and also Joe. In the time since the end of season 1, Laysla De Oliveira’s character has been off doing a number of other things, including taking out dangerous targets and even dealing with pirates. She has somehow found a way in order to ensure that she stayed alive, but she also has not forgotten about what happened with Aaliyah at the end of last season.

While there wasn’t a lot of talk about Aaliyah per se in the episode, you could see how Cruz was still hurting dramatically from the heartbreak that the mission caused. It also mad her more hesitant to do any mission that had a certain element of moral grayness to it.

Unfortunately, that seems to be exactly what she is being tasked with this season, as Joe wants her to basically shadow her new recruit Josie, who she has some serious trust issues with for a wide array of different reasons. Because this entire operation is tied to Josie’s own family, we are not even remotely surprised about the possibility that she struggles between right and wrong. All of this could get really complicated really fast.

Also, based on what we saw with the children at the end of the episode this week, you could argue that it has already gotten to the point of being really complicated.

