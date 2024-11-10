The Way Home season 3 premiere date: Is it later than expected?

Following yesterday’s big announcement on When Calls the Heart season 12, are we going to be waiting longer for The Way Home season 3 than expected?

Well, before we go too much further into anything here, let’s just elaborate for those unaware: The Erin Krakow series is going to be airing starting on Sunday, January 5 on Hallmark Channel, a move that certainly took us by surprise! After all, The Way Home has been the lead-off for the aforementioned network the past two years to kick off the year.

So what changed here? Well, honestly this is the schedule that makes the most overall sense given that When Calls the Heart tends to finish production earlier, and it can be used in order to promote the Chyler Leigh drama. We don’t think that it necessarily needs any help, but it never hurts, right?

As for what you can expect to see across the show when season 3 airs, the top priority is going to be figuring out how Del reacts to seeing Jacob back. This is so clearly at this point where the show is going, but are they going to be able to stick the landing? That is, at least for now, the mystery that we are left to wonder. We all want this to be this epic, emotional moment, after all!

Beyond this, of course there are also more reasons for time-travel, especially with there being so many questions right now when it comes to Colton. We’ve learned that he did his fair share of it in the past … so what is that going to mean for how Kat handles her own time travel in the present? Does it change anything? If nothing else, we do think that this is a mystery that she can navigate through and that is exciting.

