The Way Home season 3 premiere date: November 2024 update

With us now entering the month of November, are we getting closer to more news surfacing on The Way Home season 3?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is perhaps the most obvious: The demand is there! Production has been underway with Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast for a good while now, and we tend to think that if you are Hallmark, you want to announce a date before too long so that you can start to build enthusiasm early. There is so much to be eager for entering this season, including getting to actually see Jacob and Del reunite — will Del learn more of the truth as a result? That’s one of the interesting questions that needs to be answered at present.

For now, what we can at least say is simply this: Last year, The Way Home season 2 got a premiere-date announcement in late November. There is little reason to think something different will happen here! That is more than enough time to ensure that there is proper promotion for what lies ahead, and also a few different teasers that show off things in the past as well as the present. We do believe that by mid-January, we will be back around the farm again with some of these characters.

In addition to the Jacob storyline, the other thing that we are personally eager to see is quite simple: An opportunity to learn more about Colton! Now that we know that he was also a time-traveler, where did he go? What else did he do? There is a lot to think about there — that is at least abundantly clear.

