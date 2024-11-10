Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Will John Dutton really die?

It has been an enormously long wait and yet, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is poised to come back on Paramount Network in just a matter of hours. Are you ready for what is to come?

Now, we know that there are a plethora of characters or different stories that we could be talking about here, but we also know that there’s really just one people want to hear about: The future of John Dutton. Is Kevin Costner’s character going to die?

Well, the simplest answer we can give to this question is that honestly, we’re not sure that there is any other way that this story can be told at this point. If you are going to write Costner off the show, don’t you have to kill John off? He’s too much of a force for the show to just move off-screen — also, making the move here does further ensure that everyone else is on-tilt moving into whatever is ahead in the story.

Just think about this — how crazy are characters going to be after hearing about John’s potential death? While Kelly Reilly did not necessarily confirm anything to USA Today, we do think there is a clear takeaway one can have from her words:

“There is only so much a woman can take. He’s the center of her soul … What’s that going to do to this woman? It’s going to turn her into a hurricane.”

To us, the most fascinating potential question here is just how you kill the character off — after all, if you are going in this direction, do you really want to make it as seismic and electric as humanly possible? That at least feels to be that thing that makes the most sense. You could turn it into a murder mystery, or just have it be tied to a significant foe some other family members can take on.

Are you going to miss Kevin Costner as John Dutton on Yellowstone season 5?

Do you think that the character also had to be killed off, all things considered? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for all sorts of other updates.

