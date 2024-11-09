Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The choice for Kayce

The return of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming tomorrow night to Paramount Network — so what story is the best?

Well, we should really start him off here by noting that Kayce Dutton has long been one of the show’s best characters, largely because he is driven by different things that anyone else in the family. He is not exclusively out for money and power, and constantly is trying to bridge the gap between his family and Monica’s. Where does his future lie, and what does he want for it? These are questions that, eventually, we do tend to think there will be answers to.

What we can say is that moving forward, a big part of Kayce’s story will be about whether or not he can have everything — or, if some roadblocks will get in the way. Speaking on the subject further to TVLine, here is what Kelsey Asbille (who plays Monica) had to say:

“I would say it’s a fight for Kayce … At the end of 5A, John Dutton and her were kind of scheming to find a way to make both work. Because obviously, Kayce has to choose between these two paths.”

We do think the potential death of John Dutton is going to be tied into some of this somehow, mostly because of one simple question: Who is the proverbial heir to the Dutton Family throne? Also, will there even be a throne by the time the show concludes?

Sure, we know that there are only six more episodes to go this season, and there is a chance that there is going to be another season on the other side of this. Yet, the only actors who are actually tied into this somehow right now are Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. Is anyone else potentially involved at all?

