Is Ridley new tonight on PBS? Season 3 hopes

Is Ridley new tonight on PBS? We certainly would not blame anyone who wants some more mysteries to be here sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not that is going to happen — well, let’s just say that this is when some frustrations could understandably surface. Last week was the finale for the British drama, and we are now in the complicated position of not knowing whether or not another chapter is about to be coming.

With a lot of shows that air on PBS, we are in situations where they air in the UK prior to arriving stateside. However, that is not what happened with Ridley, and that is most likely one of the reasons nothing is official as of yet regarding the future. Our general sentiment is that we could be learning about another chapter over the next several months and if that happens, the show could return in America either in late 2025 or early 2026.

Obviously, it can be really hard to know what a network is going to do for sure when it comes to renewing a show. However, at the same time this is exactly the sort of drama that we tend to think will stand the test of time for many years. It is easy to watch, get out of, and then discuss with your friends. By virtue of all of this, we have a hard time imagining that Ridley is going to be going anywhere within the near future. There are chances to know more about the title character’s history and, beyond just that, of course chances to get a little bit more into cases with unique characters who stand out from anyone we’ve seen before.

