Ridley season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at PBS?

Following the season 2 finale on PBS tonight, is there a chance that a Ridley season 3 actually happens? Or, is the crime drama over?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that on paper, this is one of those British shows that should be able to have a rather long life. There are a lot of series in this vein that have gone on for five, six, or even seven years — why not this one? It feels like there will always be mysteries for the title character to uncover…

Now, however, we most go ahead and share some of the bad news — for now, nothing official has been said regarding the future of the series. We do think that a Ridley season 3 is likely, but in the world of television, nothing is guaranteed and it is smart to be aware of that far in advance.

The biggest reason for the wait at present is honestly simple: The second season has yet to arrive in the UK! We tend to think that we’re going to be stuck waiting until the show actually airs there before we get any official news; financially there are too many things that have to be worked out! In the modern era, you really need a mixture of viewership from all over the globe to really justify your existence. There are just so many shows on the air that it can be hard to stand out from the crowd!

Now as for when you can expect new episodes of Ridley to actually premiere, provided the show comes back, our sentiment is either late 2025 or early 2026. We’re sure that if possible, PBS would love to turn this into some sort of annual. That does help them stand out in a world where a lot of shows are getting dramatically shorter and shorter runs.

What do you think — will there be a Ridley season 3 renewal in the near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back to get some other updates in the near future.

