The Marlow Murder Club season 2 premiere date hopes at PBS

Following the big finale tonight on PBS, is there more that can be said right now about The Marlow Murder Club season 2?

Well, before we venture too far into anything within this piece, let’s just go ahead and say the following: The series will be back for more! That was confirmed earlier this year, even before season 1 actually arrived stateside. This was a clear sign that the powers-that-be have a lot of faith in the show and we more than understand why! This is an opportunity for them to be able to continue along, delivering some great murders and allowing us to get to know the main characters better.

So what will the second season be about? Well, the synopsis from British broadcaster UKTV sets the stage:

Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal after the chain of murders that troubled the community. But it’s not long before retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog-walker, Suzie Harris and Vicar’s wife, Becks Starling are called back into action to solve a series of new crimes that befall the local residents.

From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio. Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik in her official investigations.

As for a premiere date…

We know that the series is poised to arrive overseas at some point in 2025 and by virtue of that, it is easy to imagine that we are going to be seeing something similar in America. Yet, it will almost certainly air in the UK first; this is typically the case with a lot of these shows, though there are some exceptions to the rule here and there.

