P-Valley season 3 premiere date: November 2024 update

Are we finally getting close to a P-Valley season 3 premiere date on Starz? Obviously, the return of the series is greatly anticipated. How could it not be, given that it has been off the air for such a long time?

Well, right now, we do have a little bit of good news and bad news. First and foremost, let’s start off by noting that filming is close to being over for the show. It was delayed for some time due to the industry strikes of 2023, but things started up earlier this year and the cast and crew have been working pretty darn hard ever since!

Now, the unfortunate reality here is that this does not mean by any measure that we are going to be getting more of the show soon. Instead, it has already been confirmed that it will return in 2025. Does that mean the winter? We’d love that, but there are some other shows Starz has that wrapped filming a long time already and have yet to air — think along the lines here of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and then also The Couple Next Door. We would not put stock in any particular start date for at least a good while.

What can you put stock in? That’s a little bit easier — that P-Valley will be back with a season that is emotional, well-written, and also full of highs and lows for everyone around The Pynk. It tried to be authentic, and to showcase a part of America that rarely ever gets this sort of spotlight. The quality is the reason for all the anticipation, so here is to hoping that the next chapter of the story will be as good as everything we’ve seen so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on P-Valley right now, including some other information on what else is ahead courtesy of a Starz exec

What do you most want to see on P-Valley season 3 when the show comes back to Starz?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more insight down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







