Before season 1 episode 5: What does the farmhouse mean?

We tend to think that entering Before season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ in a handful of days, there will continue to be questions aplenty. Yet, which ones stand out above the rest right now?

For the time being, it really just feels like the best place we can hone in on is the farmhouse, given that it feels to be the basis for almost everything right now. Lynn had an image of it in her office; meanwhile, Noah has been drawing it in almost every single one of his creations.

So how can both of these people have the same exact farmhouse on their mind? There are really a couple of different explanations here. First, you could claim that both of them have actually been there and for Noah, a specific trauma occurred that he does not remember. Or, it may have been described by Lynn to him, and the two had a relationship that Eli is not aware of. Given that Lynn was working on a book involving his child at the time of her death, Noah could have been an inspiration. Maybe they met at a farmhouse, or the place actually has some significant to the child but not Eli’s late wife.

The one thing that does feel clear at this point is there is something about stored memory that is going to be important moving into Before the rest of the season, and it may not be something that any of the main characters understand. Remember that dissociation has been brought up as a concept at this point in the show already and by virtue of that, it is easy to think that the series is dropping hints that these characters are mixing up memories in their minds to disguise what they have actually gone through.

