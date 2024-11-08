Before season 1 episode 5 preview: More on Lynn’s past?

If you are eager to learn a little bit more about Before season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, let’s start with this: Prepare for a spiral. There is a good chance that circumstances around a few different characters are going to get worse, and we have to go ahead and brace for it.

In particular, the main thing we are left to wonder here is if something is going to happen where Noah cannot speak to anyone anymore. Eli has tried to get through to him, but has he actually been able to help? Let’s just say that is complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BEFORE video coverage all season!

To get a few more details about what you can expect to see right now, go ahead and view the Before season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

Noah’s condition escalates at the hospital, leaving Denise desperate for answers. Eli finds recordings of Lynn’s ex, Benjamin.

It is the Benjamin part of the story that perhaps leaves us the most curious for now, largely due to the fact that we have not heard a lot about this character as of yet. Is there a chance that he may know something about Noah?

The truth at the moment is simply that there are so many different parts of the Noah storyline that are hard to explain at present, whether it be where he came from or what he seems to think that Eli is a bad man. Is there a chance that someone from Lynn’s past convinced him of this? You can argue that, but it also feels like Benjamin would be someone from the really distant past. That complicates things further.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight regarding Before, including more intel on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Before season 1 episode 5 when it arrives at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







