Before season 1 episode 4: How are Noah, Lynn connected?

We’ve had a chance to now see Before season 1 episode 4 in its totality and at this point, we still have more questions than answers.

So, where do we start things off here? That question is rather simple: By having a lengthy discussion about connections. Or, to be specific, some of the ones that are present as of now between Noah and Eli’s late wife Lynn.

Well, for starters, let’s talk images. Lynn had a picture of the farmhouse, which is of course the same thing that is present in a lot of the drawings. Meanwhile, you then have the swirls in the latest set of images, which raise questions of their own about the show’s relationship to water. Noah also seems to trigger something in Eli about an event from his past — hence the “I know what you did” messaging from earlier on this season.

Then, there is the simple fact that Lynn was working on a book before she died, one that featured a young boy as a character. Who is this, and who is it meant to represent? You can argue that the child could be an avatar for Eli — or, you can also argue that Eli and Noah are the same person. That may seem like a crazy theory, but the eerie resemblance to their voices is worth noting. Also, most of their more intense/serious conversations are ones where nobody else is really around.

If you were to come up with another theory out there, you could say that Lynn and Noah were both tied together in a way that is not currently clear — could he have been a source of inspiration for her book? Or, what if she did not actually die in the bathtub? Before is a show that loves to ask these questions and while we’d love at least some answers, we still are enjoying the slow ride.

What did you think about the events of Before season 1 episode 4 over on Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

