FROM season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

What is going to be coming up entering FROM season 3 episode 9 on MGM+ next week? Well, there are a couple of noteworthy things first and foremost. Take, for starters, the fact that this is the penultimate one of the season. Also, that it is the first half of a “Revelations” two-parter.

So, how crazy are things going to get? Well, in a word, very. Remember that at the end of episode 8, we saw Elgin cart off Fatima to the room that he found. Is there a case to be made that this is a room where she will be made into a monster? You can argue that, but there’s a chance that there is a lot more going on than this, as well.

If you do want to get a few details about what is coming, be sure to check out the full FROM season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

Tensions are at an all-time high as the town residents learn that one of their own has gone missing.

Odds are, this person will be Fatima, as there is a good chance that we’ll see Elgin go back to the rest of the town and act as though nothing has happened at all. Would anyone be altogether shocked by that? We know that for us personally, we absolutely not not be.

There is going to be some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of this episode, and that is the one thing we have a lot of confidence in. Also, we tend to think that there are going to be some answers — how can there not be, based on what a lot of the cast has said leading up to the season?

Is there anything that you want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 9 over on MGM+?

How is this going to set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates

