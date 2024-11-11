NCIS season 22 episode 6 return date at CBS: ‘Knight and Day’

After tonight’s big episode, do you want to see the NCIS season 22 episode 6 return date? What about the story ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting the following: For the first time all season, we are looking ahead to a hiatus. There is no new episode coming in seven days; instead, the plan is for it to come back moving into Monday, November 18.

Unfortunately, there is not a whole lot more that we can say about this particular story right now, save for the fact that the title here is “Knight and Day.” Could that mean that this is the episode that Jessica’s sister will be around for? Well, at least for the time being, that is the easy assumption that we would make! It’s something that we have been pretty curious about in terms of what she’s going to bring to the table story-wise, or even how she could impact things in the event that she is not on-screen.

Of course, the one unfortunate thing to mention at the moment here is that there is no clear evidence that Knight and Jimmy Palmer will be getting back together in the near future — though we also still do think that they are going to be involved in one another’s lives. There is a lot of love still there, and that should be able to carry the two of them through whatever sort of bumps in the road are on the way.

As for the larger schedule…

Based on what we are seeing at the moment courtesy of CBS, there are also going to be new episodes on December 2 and then December 9. Meanwhile, “Humbug,” the first Christmas episode of NCIS in the past few years, is going to air on December 16. It will be the final one for this calendar year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

