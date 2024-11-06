NCIS season 22: Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen ‘react’ to episode 4

If you watched NCIS season 22 episode 4 on CBS earlier this week, we 100% don’t blame you for being in your feelings. After all, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight appear to be over — at least for the time being. They’ve realized that they need different things out of their lives right now.

Does this mean that the two of them are doomed to be apart forever? Well, forever is a long time and there is a chance that things could change in the months and/or years ahead … feelings and wants can change! However, it does not feel like some reunion between the two is an immediate priority for the show now. Jimmy wants stability, and Knight wants someone who can go through the ebbs and flows of her hyper-ambitious life.

In a post on Instagram, you can see stars Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law jokingly (and tearfully) react to the events of Monday night while promoting the show on Paramount+. Consider this a reminder that no matter the drama on-screen, the two do have a great time playing out these stories. We are sure that the characters will continue supporting each other and/or sharing scenes. After all, there is a lot of love still here.

Moving forward, we imagine that the next few episodes of NCIS will revolve at least partially on the cases. However, at the same time there could be a personal spotlight or two mixed in for each main character. It would be nice, for example, to get some other intel regarding Lily, the mystery woman who surfaced in Parker’s mind last season. Or, is there a chance to learn a bit more about Torres’ new attempts to get out there into the dating world? Even if the Knight in Shining Palmer story is settled for now, there are other things that can be explored.

