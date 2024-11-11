Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Lovesick Widow’

Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 8 is coming to NBC in one week’s time, but what more can we say about it now? Well, for starters, “The Lovesick Widow” is the title. Also, we imagine that there is going to be some emotional stuff coming. This is a show that really does whatever it can to mine a lot of that out, and we have a hard time really imagining that this is going to change within the near future.

Of course, we do recognize that this show is still pretty early on in its run and within that, there is still a chance that a few things are going to change and expectations could be thwarted. With that, we do think it is at least somewhat of a mistake to go into this story with some 100% confidence as to what exactly is going to happen.

For now, what we can simply do is share the full Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 8 synopsis, as it does work as a sort of table-setter:

11/18/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When an elderly woman is brought in with signs of dementia, Dr. Wolf investigates whether she’s suffering from a neurological disorder or having a late-in-life awakening. Dr. Pierce grapples with a chilling discovery about one of her patients. TV-14

How are the ratings right now?

Well, it is still early, but we do think that there is a need for things to improve at least slightly. The numbers sagged a little bit last week, and we do recognize that there could be at least a certain level of concern in the long-term future if things continue to slide.

Thankfully, over the course of the season some of the declines have been pretty minimal, and we also do think there’s a good chance that more and more people are going to be able to see and evaluate the show after the fact.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 8?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







