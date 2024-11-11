Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Christmas, already?

There are a few different things we can say within about Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 9, but let’s begin with this: How are we at the fall finale already? How in the world did we manage to get here already? Time is flying by, and the thing that totally makes this even crazier right now is that this is also going to be a Christmas episode at the same time.

Remember when Christmas episodes were mostly saved until after Thanksgiving? Well, that was a different time. Then again, it’s hard to be mad at this show given that it’s not exactly going to be able to tell more stories closer to the holiday season.

If you do want to get some more news on what is ahead here, just take a look at the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 9 synopsis:

Christmas cheer is in the air as the lifeguards prepare for their annual holiday toy drive. While surfing, a local grandpa has a heart attack and is rushed to the hospital, and Hina and Kainalu receive the responsibility of babysitting his grandkids. Sonny tells Laka he is not ready to become a lieutenant, and Laka does not take the news well and spirals at a bar. Chief wants Kenji to replace Sonny as Captain, but Sonny is stern on recommending Em and calls in a final favor with Mayor Emerson. Meanwhile, Will and Em almost get caught in the act by friends, and Hina and Kainalu became more than roommates in the all-new “Aftermath” Fall Finale episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Nov 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-109) (TV-14 D,L,S)

Is there going to be some sort of cliffhanger?

Well, for the time being, that does feel like something to expect and honestly, it would be a little bit crazy in the event that we didn't want that.

