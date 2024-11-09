Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4: Is it possible at Paramount+?

If you are someone out there who is super-eager to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, let’s do something crazy and think about season 4?

Now, technically, one has not been announced yet over at Paramount+ … but we do have reasons to hope. For starters, we know that this show is extremely successful all over the globe! Meanwhile, it also has a cast who is still very-much eager to keep things going for as long as they can.

In a new post on Twitter, Paget Brewster (who of course plays the awesome Emily Prentiss) had the following to say about the show’s future, and also something fun for those who love watching her character and JJ (AJ Cook):

Jemily is SO ALIVE this coming season 18 of @criminalminds. You’ll see. And we hope to get more seasons. We love you.

For those wondering, season 18 is another designation for the long-running series, one that combines the original with the Paramount+ revival.

Is there anything that you can do to make more seasons happen?

Really, that is not something that is altogether complicated — just be sure to watch it every week when it is on, and tell your friends to do the same! We just hope that Paramount realizes how huge an asset this show is for them given that it is always going to have an audience, and there is so much nostalgia that circulates around it. In general, we are talking here about a program that has been so tied to a lot of people’s lives for years and just on the basis of that alone, it would be rather silly for them to go away from it.

Then again, Paramount could always have different priorities … but if they did, we’d certainly consider some of those to be totally insane at this point.

Related – See the latest Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date discussion

Do you want to get news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 before season 3 even premieres?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







