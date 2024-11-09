Chicago PD season 12: The Voight, Chapman story ahead

If there is one story so far on Chicago PD season 12 that has shocked us more than any other, it is the Chapman having feelings for Voight. Who thought that we would be getting an opportunity to see something like this, and for us to be totally on board with it?

For starters, potential romances between older characters on shows have a tendency to be relatively rare. Also, that is even more so for a guy in Voight who does not have some extended history of opening up to others. Chapman could change that, but it’s also still theoretical right now. He hasn’t been open to romance in a long time! How is he going to be able to figure out if he is now?

Speaking on where things are currently with TVLine, showrunner Gwen Sigan put some things in rather simple terms when it comes to where the two of them stand:

“I think he has no idea how he feels about her … It was a shock to him, and I think it’s churning in his mind for quite some time. These next few episodes, it’s in the background of his mind. It’s something that I think he is avoiding and then thinking about it and not knowing what to do with, but the reality is in his subconscious and it’s setting the scene for this idea of, is there more? Is his life already made up or does he have more opportunities [like] Olinsky referred to at the end of last season that there is more. So for him, it’s percolating in his head.”

Ultimately, we are mostly just curious to see how this relationship can evolve if Voight’s feelings start to realize. We still don’t think that he is going to get out of his shell easily, but we love the idea of someone being able to evolve and find new parts of themselves later in life.

