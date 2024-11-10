Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/10?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO — and if it is, how much later is it airing than usual?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by breaking things down from a scheduling point of view, as you are going to be seeing the show back. However, it will be a tiny bit later due to The Penguin having an extended finale. The plan for now is for the show to come back at 11:10 p.m. Eastern, where it is still slated to last for around forty minutes.

Now, there are some weeks with this show where it is a little bit challenging to guess what some of the main topics of conversation are going to be. That’s not the case here. It is almost 100% likely that the results of the Presidential election are going to loom large over just about everything. Maybe there will be some random silliness at the end of the episode, but Oliver’s show — despite being almost exclusively comedic — often does cover a lot of heavy topics. We know for a lot of people out there, this is as heavy as it comes.

We should also go ahead and point out that this is most likely the penultimate edition of Last Week Tonight this season, unless of course the series goes past the thirty episodes it often has. We know that last year it ran deeper into December, but that was due to the long delay brought on by the industry strikes of 2023. Prior to that, most editions of the show have wrapped before Thanksgiving. After that, you get a fairly sizable break, and then you typically have the show’s return in February.

Of course, one of the things to keep in mind here is that TV schedules often do change … but this is what we can at least say for now.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in a handful of hours?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







