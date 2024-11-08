The Penguin finale: Is show’s success setting up a Joker spin-off?

Following the massive success of The Penguin on HBO and Max, it makes a lot of sense for other shows to be discussed. Is one of them set to be about the Joker? Well, it is a worthy topic of conversation!

Also, the reason why we are even having this conversation is because it has been the subject of rumors for a little while now. The character has already been planted within the world of The Batman thanks to a small Barry Keoghan cameo in the original film. Meanwhile, we know that HBO is looking for other DC properties featuring big-ticket characters, so it is not so crazy to think that this could be happening.

As for whether or not it actually is, let’s just turn over to James Gunn for that. In a new post on Threads, the co-head of DC Studios indicated that there are no plans to do anything involving Joker for now:

Turn on threads and everyone is asking me about this. No there is absolutely no truth to this. A Joker series is not being discussed nor has even come up at this time. Sorry.

Ultimately, this seems like a smart move for multiple reasons. For starters, we tend to think the character needs a long break after the latest Joaquin Phoenix movie. Also, isn’t Joker one of those characters where you are better off not knowing that much? The mystery is a big part of what makes them so exciting at the end of the day.

While we do believe another HBO series is going to be happening, there is a good chance we do not hear more about it until after the next The Batman film. Saying anything before that could increase the chances of giving something away, and we don’t think that anyone wants that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

