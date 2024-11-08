The Penguin season 1 finale spoilers: Big cliffhanger ahead?

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Penguin season 1 finale at HBO — and of course, things will be nuts. All things considered, how can they not? This is the end of a pretty epic story, and we imagine that it is one that will serve in some ways as a setup to The Batman: Part II.

With that being said, is there a chance that there will be some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end here, something that almost requires you to watch the next movie to see what happens next?

Well, let’s just put it this way: We would almost be surprised if that doesn’t happen, given that Oz Cobb is likely going to appear in the next movie. You also have to consider the possibility of a Batman surprise here. Is it going to actually happen? Obviously, there have been quotes out there indicating that you are not going to be getting Robert Pattinson turning up here … but wouldn’t you say that even if he was?

A cliffhanger in some form makes too much sense, though you can also debate what the real definition of said cliffhanger is. For example, we could get some conclusion to this version of Oz’s story, especially when it comes to resolution in regards to him and Sofia. However, there may also still could be some sort of post-credits scene; even though Marvel has really popularized these over the last decade-plus, we do still think that there is a little bit of room to play around with it in DC.

Our advice for The Penguin is just to tell the story that makes sense, and don’t just throw a cliffhanger in here for the sake of doing so and getting people to see a movie that they will probably check out anyway.

Related – Learn more about the finale for The Penguin now, including the run time

What are you most excited to see moving into The Penguin season 1 finale?

Do you think we need a cliffhanger? Share right now, and come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







