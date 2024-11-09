Bad Monkey season 2 renewal: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that some official news on Bad Monkey season 2 gets released before the end of November? At this point, there is certainly a compelling case for it!

Where do we start? Well, it is important to note here that the finale aired several weeks ago and at this point, Apple TV+ more than likely knows just how successful the Vince Vaughn series truly was. It did a great job of attracting a consistent audience week in and week out, and we like to imagine that it did well enough to justify more. Perhaps most important, there is another book starring Andrew Yancy in Razor Girl that could be adapted. We’re not at the point where there would need to be any sort of dramatic change with the source material.

Well, technically Apple can wait however long they want to renew Bad Monkey, but even if they are in the process of it, there are a few different things that need to be checked off here. Some negotiations may be required to make it work. Meanwhile, there may need to be some sort of plan for the production at large.

In the end, though, we are extremely optimistic that you are going to see more. Even though the streaming service does not release official reports on their numbers, a lot of indications suggest that the first season was one of their most-popular shows when it was on the air — and it could easily grow after the fact. Also, it is worth noting that executive producer Bill Lawrence has a great relationship with Apple thanks to both Ted Lasso and Shrinking being great hits there. If he wants to do more, don’t you have to listen to that and try and acquiesce that interest? This is hardly the case of a show that should be on the bubble.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Bad Monkey right now, including more on what season 2 could look like

Do you think that we are going to hear about a Bad Monkey season 2 before the month is over?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







