The Penguin season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the big season 1 finale today on HBO and Max, are we going to be seeing The Penguin season 2 — or, at least another show in the franchise?

First things first, we have to say that somewhere, a lot of executives have to be giving each other high-fives over the performance of the show. We do tend to think that it has fared so much better than anyone has thought, both in terms of performance and critical reception. We’d argue that it actually had higher highs than the most recent The Batman feature film, which does make us all the more psyched about whatever the future will be.

Unfortunately, nothing has been decided on The Penguin season 2, and this is being billed as a limited series. Colin Farrell has expressed some doubt on a season 2 in the past, noting the heavy toll that comes with wearing all the necessary prosthetics. However, he has also said that he loves playing Oz Cobb — could something give?

We do tend to think that Oz will be in the next Batman movie, so the character’s fate there could have a lot to do with whether or not there is another show on HBO. One of the things that has already been discussed is telling a story around another iconic character and we’re all for that, though some people would obviously be a little more exciting than others.

No matter what happens…

Be prepared to wait for a good while. The Batman: Part II will not be in theaters until 2026, and we highly doubt there will be another show until some time after that. Our feeling is that 2027 is the absolute earliest another series could air, and they’ll likely want to give some breathing room between the next movie and show.

Related – See more of what Matt Reeves had to say about a spin-off for The Penguin

Do you want to see The Penguin season 2 happen, or would you prefer a different spin-off altogether?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







