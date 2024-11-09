NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about an NCIS: Sydney season 2 at some point between now and the end of November? For now, it feels fair to say that it is possible, and for a handful of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that production on the spin-off has already been completed. Also, the folks at CBS have already noted that this is going to be a “midseason” show. That does imply a certain wide range of possible premiere dates — really, at any point between early January and mid-March.

With all of that being said, we do think it makes the most sense to bring NCIS: Sydney back in January, and for a few different reasons. First and foremost, the show has already been off the air for a long time and the longer you longer with that, the more trouble that this can bring you. Also, remember that the plan is for it to air on Friday nights, and Blue Bloods will be over soon. By virtue of that, a timeslot is going to find itself opening up! Given that January is often one of the best ratings windows for Friday-night shows (a lot of people are home around that time), why not try and take advantage?

Ultimately, CBS will be the ones who decide here but if you want season 2 to premiere in January, typically you would make that announcement 45-60 days in advance. That means it is prudent to reveal something more too long to start to get people excited. While season 1 was successful, you do have to recognize there is more work to be done — especially since the first season benefited by there not being a lot of competition amidst some of the larger industry strikes.

As for what lies ahead, remember that the first season ended with a pretty darn compelling cliffhanger — isn’t that something you have to account for early on?

What do you want to see on NCIS: Sydney season 2 when it turns up?

