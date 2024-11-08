What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 6: Shapeshifters?

Monday night is poised to bring you What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 6 and, of course, there are reasons aplenty for laughter. Also, a story that makes you wonder how in the world it was not on the show years ago.

After all, during this episode (titled “Laszlo’s Father”) a wide array of different people are going to show up at one of the neighboring houses to the vampires, making them freak out and think that there is a group of shapeshifters who have suddenly come into the neighborhood. Per the promo for the episode here, though, Guillermo offers up a simple explanation: These are most likely people who have just set up an Airbnb there.

While there is poised to be some comedy gold with the “shapeshifter” storyline, the emotional heartbeat for this episode is represented a little bit more in the title. Laszlo’s dad is going to be showing up in ghostly form, presumably as a way to garner some closure. As it turns out, though, this may be where some of Matt Berry’s character gets a little bit of his charm — meaning that a lot of the other vampires may take a liking to him. Could this cause some conflict? You better believe it.

We are prepared to get a little bit emotional ourselves during this episode — not just because of the story, but also the fact that we’re basically at the midway point of the story right now. As we do move forward, who knows just what other sort of twists and turns you are going to see? We do hope that there are a few meaningful moments for Guillermo and Nandor…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

