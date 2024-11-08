Joan season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big finale tonight at The CW, have we officially reached the end of Joan featuring Sophie Turner?

On paper, you could make the argument that this is one of those shows that should have been so much bigger than what we saw in the end. The network barely promoted it despite there being a huge star from Game of Thrones on board and beyond that, there’s another issue here as well: It being moved off of Wednesdays and over to Fridays really early on in its run. For a lot of networks, this has been where shows go to die.

As for whether or not any of this actually hurt the chances of there being a Joan season 2, the simple answer here is “no.” The series already was always billed as a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. Of course, we always think that if a program is successful enough, someone will try to find a way to bring it back — that’s just not going to be the case here.

In the aftermath of it airing, we just hope that The CW does not shy away from at least trying to be ambitious, even if it is just on co-productions or acquisitions. We recognize that they have been desperate to cut costs, but our concern is that shifting entirely into predictable formats is going to get them almost forgotten entirely. They have taken some risks that have not worked, but that doesn’t mean you stop trying! Also, you do need to find a way to give things a platform when you do have them — otherwise, there is no real chance they find success even if we are talking about something that is actually good.

For the time being, our advice is just that if you liked this show, convince other people to check it out. That will be most helpful for any sort of future for similar shows.

