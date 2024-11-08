Who is Daniel K. Hoh? Grey’s Anatomy airs title card tribute

Who is Daniel K. Hoh? If you watched tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode, it makes sense to wonder based on the title card at the end of the hour.

First and foremost, we should start by reminding everyone that these tributes are often meant to be emotional ways to honor people who are close to a show family — and this is very much the case here, as well.

Hoh was a real-life physician who also was a part of the greater show universe, as he served as a writer for multiple years on Station 19. He was able to bring medical expertise to stories that often did involve difficult emergencies and rescues, and that is something that is always needed for authenticity’s sake. He served as an executive story editor as recently as season 5 of the program. (While we know that show was superficially seen as a firefighter drama, there was a strong medical component to it at the same time.)

Hoh passed away on October 11, according to a report last month from Deadline. He was only 45 years old. He is someone who clearly loved this work and was passionate about doing it, which makes the news of his passing all the more sad at such an untimely age.

One of the important things about title cards in general is that they air through all subsequence airings of a show, which means that you have more opportunities for viewers to sit back, reflect, and remember the person who was lost. In some cases, it also allows for a chance to learn about them in the first place. Hoh was one of those people who is essential to the television business but also overlooked, a rare talent with a specific expertise that makes them all the more critical in an era where creating the most authentic story matters.

Our thoughts go out to Hoh’s loved ones and family during what has to be an incredibly difficult time. We hope that this title card serves as a comfort.

