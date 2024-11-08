9-1-1 season 8 episode 6: Did Buck and Tommy break up?

Tonight 9-1-1 season 8 episode 6 delivered a pretty emotional revelation — and it is certainly not one we were prepared for.

Almost out of the blue tonight, Tommy made the decision to break up with Buck, and right at the time Buck was ready to ask him to move in. Why in the world do that now?

Well, according to Tommy, this really had to do with protecting himself. While he was Buck’s first love since coming out, he did not think that he would be his last. If he were to move in, he felt like he’d get his heart broken down the road. You can debate as to whether or not this is a fair explanation and honestly, that’s a hard thing to figure out at this point. Tommy may have just been burned too much in the past, or in his heart he knew that Buck wasn’t the one for him.

No matter what it is, Buck is now the one who is hurt and has to find a way to recover.

So where do things go from here?

We’re well-aware of the Buck / Eddie ‘shippers that are out there, but it feels like a lot would need to happen to get the two at that place. For Oliver Stark’s character right now, the most important thing that he can do is just find a way to take care of himself in the present. Recovering from a breakup is never easy, especially if you felt at the time that it was one that could truly go the distance. There is still a lot coming up and by virtue of that, we at least know that there will be some opportunities to see this story explored in a number of different directions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

