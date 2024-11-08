The Golden Bachelorette finale spoilers: Joan’s After the Final Rose

On Wednesday night, The Golden Bachelorette is going to air their epic finale and of course, there is a lot to get to!

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that there is a lot to get to! After all, you have family visits, final dates, a rose ceremony, and then eventually, the After the Final Rose. That is when we’re hopefully going to get a good update on where Joan Vassos is now with the person she chose — provided she chose someone. Do we think that there are going to be some questions about a wedding? Most likely yes, but at the same time, this is not something that they are likely going to rush along.

Below, you can see the synopsis for the finale that serves as a better way to set the stage:

It’s a crucial week on the breathtaking island of Bora Bora as Joan’s family arrives, eager to meet the men who have been vying for her heart. As her journey to find a second lasting love draws to a close, Joan grapples with the uncertainty of whether she can truly let another man in after the passing of her late husband. Meanwhile, Joan, her family and her final two men join Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates unfold.

The good news entering the finale is that it seems as though much of Bachelor Nation has some realistic expectations when it comes to the final episode. Sure, we’re all rooting for Joan, but there is no guarantee of an engagement and that’s okay. The more important thing for now is that a foundation is set for something that lasts. While things did not work out for Gerry Turner, at least some other recent leads including Joey Graziadei and Charity Lawson have found ways to make things work.

