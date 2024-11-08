SWAT season 8 episode 5 spoilers: Tan’s girlfriend is kidnapped!

Just in case you needed to note that SWAT season 8 episode 5 is going to be high-stakes, know this: Someone close to Tan is in danger!

Obviously, if you read the title for this article, you already know who it is — but in general, we always think that the cases on this show are so much more impactful when you have a loved one of a major character involved. You want to see characters doing everything within their power to ensure that they are okay, while also taking care of Tan, in this instance, at the same exact time.

To get a few more details all about what to expect, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Human Interest” – Tan is left reeling when his girlfriend is kidnapped, and 20-Squad must race to track down a violent cartel leader who may be behind the abduction, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that this is still pretty early on in the season, isn’t it strange to think that we’re still going to see the action and the drama somehow escalate? It feels that way and yet, that is exactly where we are at this particular moment in time.

Now, our hope is that there are a few more stories sprinkled throughout this episode, but it never hurts to allow Tan to get a few moments in the sun like this. After all, most supporting characters only tend to get 2-3 big episodes a season, as there is often a balancing act that needs to happen to ensure that every single person gets some love.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

