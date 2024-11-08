Fallout season 2 spoilers: Macaulay Culkin joins!

We now have the first bit of casting news regarding Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video, and let’s just say it is exciting! Also, surprising.

According to a report from Deadline, Macaulay Culkin is going to be cast for an important role on the next chapter of the video-game adaptation. There are not a lot of details out there about the role just yet, but it seems as though the one-time child star will be playing some sort of evil genius. Is he using his powers for good or evil? It’s a fair question, and something that we hope to get more information about in due time.

In general, though, we do recognize that it is pretty easy for all sorts of villainous folks to pop up from within this universe, mostly because everyone is fighting for power and their own control of the wasteland in some shape or form. We do believe that this is something that Lucy has already experienced and moving into the new season, she will be chasing her father Hank presumably to New Vegas — a pretty notable setting from the source material.

Odds are, there are going to be a lot of other castings that are revealed over the course of the next several weeks and months. The first season was an enormous success over at Amazon and because of that, we do tend to think personally that we’re going to be seeing the world expand even further.

What do we want to see from the games?

Personally, more monsters would be a start! There is potential that we’ll see a Deathclaw, and we wonder if there are going to be more easter eggs from Fallout 4 in particular, given that this is the most-recent out of any of the mainline titles that we’ve seen.

