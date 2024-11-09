Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 9, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We recognize that this is a big chance for the show to potentially get a lot of attention. This is the first weekend following a Presidential Election, and we have seen them go big the past two cycles.

Well, let’s just say that you are going to be seeing more of the same here. There will be a new episode tonight, albeit with a slight change. Following the last two elections, we saw shows hosted by Dave Chappelle. This around, though, you are going to see another comedian in Bill Burr take the reigns. He will be joined by musical guest Mk.gee, who is making his first performance on the show.

So what are we going to be seeing across this episode? Honestly, that is a really hard question to answer, all things considered. We’re sure that there will be a cold open and/or some sketches themed around some current events. However, at the same time there may also be a few things that we would describe more as “classic” SNL. We do tend to think the producers know that burnout may be a thing for a lot of people out there and by virtue of that, they try to offer something a little bit different here.

In the end, our sentiment is that a lot of people out there that people are going to need a good laugh — and hopefully, this show will be a good source of that. It is certainly going to look and feel a little bit different from almost any other that we’ve seen so far this season; if there is any one thing we can say with a certain amount of assurance, that is almost certainly it.

