FROM season 3 episode 8 sneak peek: Jim and Jade face off

This weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to dive into FROM season 3 episode 8 — want to know more about what’s ahead?

Well, we know for some time now that Jade is hot on the trail of answers. He’s looking into the secrets of the Bottle Tree, and has occasionally relied on both Ethan and Tabitha for help. Unfortunately, it turns out that there is one member of the Matthews family who is not altogether pleased with him: Jim.

If you head over to this link now, you can see a new sneak preview for this episode that features Jim taking Jade to task for some of his recent efforts, in particular “filling Tabitha’s head with ideas” about her being some sort of savior. He argues that she’s not in a good place, and that Jade is just some narcissist who is out to show that he is the smartest man in the room.

We gotta say that personally, we find Jade’s response to be perfect: Who cares? If he is able to actually help the town and get them all home, is that really what matters more than anything else? What he’s doing may be crazy and obsessive, but most of the town is stuffed full of craziness in one way or another. Why wouldn’t you believe Jade at this point?

Some of Jim’s behavior in this way could just be chalked up to him being overly possessive, especially since this is a guy with a long and storied reputation of anger and emotional outbursts. He also does cement here, quite sadly, one of the big problems with the town in general: No one talks to each other about the important things!

