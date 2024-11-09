Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 8: Is Dwight Howard next out?

After a lengthy delay, we know that Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 8 is coming to ABC on Tuesday night. So, who is going to be eliminated?

Well, let’s just say that we have hit a point that we tend to reach in a number of seasons, one where there is clearly one person left who is worse than the others. Last year, Harry Jowsey was the person in this position. In the past, we’ve seen people here including Bobby Bones, Bristol Palin, and Sean Spicer. Bobby actually won his season, but the majority of the time these people do not win. This time around, Dwight Howard is that person.

Now, we should note that Dwight is actually better than anyone else we’ve mentioned here; he’s not a phenomenal dancer, but he is doing his best given the physical limitations brought on by his massive size. Everyone else is just so strong and so versatile. We tend to think that Dwight just came off of what will likely be his best performance, which was well-choreographed by Daniella Karagach.

So, is there any chance at a surprise elimination elsewhere? Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher are a tad weaker than the remaining three contestants. Chandler Kinney is the best technically, and we tend to think that her and Joey Graziadei would be the idea final two. Danny Amendola has been the big surprise of the past few weeks, but we would put him slightly one step behind the two.

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is going to step out from the rest of the pack for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that it’s the 500th installment! Expect to see a lot of familiar faces, plus some iconic dances from the past being reprised.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

