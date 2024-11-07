Citadel: Honey Bunny season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following what you see today on Prime Video, is there a chance at a Citadel: Honey Bunny season 2 renewal? Or, are we already at the end of the line for the spin-off?

For those who have not heard too much about this particular show as of yet, this is the latest international spin-off to the franchise, which originally starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as Richard Madden. More is being made stateside, but there could still be potentially more to come for the Indian series, as well.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny synopsis below at least gives you a chance to see what the story could look like:

When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

Now, nothing has been confirmed as of yet regarding a season 2 for Honey Bunny, and at this point, it is too early to know what the future will hold exactly. yet, let’s just say that for now, we are hopeful, depending of course on what the numbers are. The biggest thing the show does have going for it is that Amazon does seem to be really committed on this being a global franchise, even if the original show was met with somewhat mixed reviews. They are also a company that in particular likes to have shows that are generating big numbers in some other parts of the world. At least so far, we know that this is one of the things that has been most appealing to them about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

If we do get a second season, we would anticipate it to launch at some point in 2026. Given how much time it takes these days to make shows, it is hard to envision seeing it before then.

Do you want to see a Citadel: Honey Bunny season 2 at Prime Video down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







