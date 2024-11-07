The Penguin season 1 episode 8 (finale): Should Batman appear?

As we prepare to see the season 1 finale of The Penguin this weekend, why not ask the question that is on the minds of so many? Is there any chance at all of a Robert Pattinson appearance as Batman?

Before we dive too far into anything here, let’s just start by stating the obvious: It has already been reported that you won’t see the character on the show. This was something that was deliberately put out there before the premiere, and for good reason: We don’t think that anyone involved wanted to create that expectation for people, only to later be disappointed.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just go ahead and issue an important reminder here that The Penguin probably would want to keep a Batman cameo a secret if it happened. In terms of the story, it almost feels like he should at this point! Consider for a moment that we just saw Oz’s entire base blow up, and that feels like WAY too violent a scene for the Batman to ignore. It was already surprising enough that he did nothing when Sofia took out most of her family, so we do need some sort of reminder that he is out there.

Is it possible that the finale will reference him, even if we don’t end up seeing him in some shape or form? That does feel possible in its own way, but at that point, we’d almost be even more disappointed than the character not turning up at all. It’d be almost like being teased with a dessert, only for you to not actually be able to taste it in the end. Where would the fun be in that? To put it simply, there almost wouldn’t be any real fun there at all.

Luckily, one way or another, an answer is coming in days. Prepare accordingly.

