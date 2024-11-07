Shrinking season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Can Sean recover?

We can’t exactly say that we’re shocked entering Shrinking season 2 episode 6 that we are where we are with Sean. After all, one of the things that this show has worked hard to do as of late is try and paint somewhat of a realistic picture of therapy and recovery.

For this character, it was a matter of time before he had another blowup, especially in the light of all the unresolved issues with his father. This is a man who has provided some things for his son, but also fails to acknowledge that he was not there for him at the time in which he needed him. He also is downplaying the idea of therapy as important. This leads to Sean going and picking a fight with a number of pretty big dudes … and we don’t exactly see how that ends.

Now that we’ve said that, can you probably assume that it ends in a less-than-ideal way? That feels fair to argue, at least based on what Luke Tennie (who plays the character) had to say to Entertainment Weekly when asked if we should be worried about him:

Very. I mean, you saw one of them dudes, that guy’s like 6’6″. Look, I’ve actually trained a lot in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai now. I’ve been doing it for two years, and I got into it because of my love for Sean and the character I play on Shrinking. I wanted to train the way he trained. One thing you learn is — it doesn’t matter how big you are. I’m a big guy myself. You throw more than one person in the mix, and it’s over. That sort of anime thing where it’s one versus 40, that does not exist. People who are not proficient will clean your clock. So, we should be very worried about Sean.

Will he be able to recover? We are hopeful, but the resolution to this story is not just about him. It’s also about his dad, and it remains to be seen just what is going to happen here.

